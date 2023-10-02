Nevada DMV to offer written driver’s license test online

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is using an online test-taking platform that can be used with any computer with a front-facing camera.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office on Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco3

Student drivers can now skip the line at the DMV thanks to a new online written testing program.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is now letting applicants take the written test online with KnowToDrive Online — an online testing platform that can be taken from any computer with a front-facing camera.

Applicants for instruction permits or non-commercial Class C driver’s licenses can take the test once a day with a $6.75 fee, the DMV said in a news release.

There is a 60-minute time limit for the test, which cannot be taken from a phone or tablet, the DMV said. The test can be taken in English or Spanish, and test takers get immediate results, just as they do with the DMV in-person written test.

Those who pass the test will be given next-step directions to get their permit or license, the DMV said.

“This is only the latest example of the transformation that’s reshaping the way the DMV does business,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in the release. “Giving Nevadans the ability to take their written test at home is convenient, reduces the need for at-window services, and gives aspiring drivers more opportunities to take and pass their written test.”

This is latest driver test change since January 2020, when the department removed the parallel parking portion of the skills (driving) test. The department determined it was an unnecessary part of the exam, DMV spokesman Kevin Malone told the Review-Journal in February 2020.

Test takers can go to knowtodrive.com/nevada or dmv.nv.com to access the written test.