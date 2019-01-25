Nevada drivers rank among nation’s best, study says

Nevada drivers can toot their horns after a recent study of the best and worst drivers in the United States.

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as seen from the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

According to a study by QuoteWizard Insurance News, Nevada drivers were ranked sixth best in the United States.

Michigan drivers were ranked the best. Rounding out the top 5 were, in order, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arizona and Illinois.

The worst drivers are in Maine, where according to the study, “there was a drastic rise in traffic citations and fatalities.”

South Carolina drivers weren’t far behind their Maine counterparts. The study said an increase in drunken driving led to the low ranking.

Nebraska’s road are flat and straight, but the Cornhuskers got the green light to put the pedal to the medal, which resulted in a spike in accidents and speeding citations, and a ranking with the third worst drivers. By city, the study found Omaha drivers were the worst in the country.

The study was calculated using accident, citation, drunken driving, speeding and fatality statistics.