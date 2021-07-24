Nevada governor declares state of emergency for Tamarack Fire

The advancing 58,000-acre Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe, which crossed into Nevada from California on Wednesday, prompted Douglas County officials and Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday to declare a state of emergency.

This screenshot from a Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue's video released on Thursday, July 22, 2021, shows firefighters driving through Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe, which crossed into Nevada from California. (Meadows Fire & Rescue)

This Tamarack fire image was taken around Leviathan Mine Road, Nevada-California border on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue team. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

This Tamarack fire image was taken around Leviathan Mine Road, Nevada-California border on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue team. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

This Tamarack fire image was taken around Leviathan Mine Road, Nevada-California border on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue team. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

This Tamarack fire image was taken around Leviathan Mine Road, Nevada-California border on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue team. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during a briefing on the COVID-19 surge and response, with public health officials at the Clark County Fire Department Training Facility in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

CARSON CITY – The advancing 58,000-acre Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe, which crossed into Nevada from California on Wednesday, prompted Douglas County officials and Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday to declare a state of emergency in the county to help speed delivery of resources to fight the fire and assist residents who face evacuation.

Some 3,500 county residents are under evacuation orders and 2,700 homes are threatened. A 14-mile stretch of U.S. 395, the main north-south highway through the county, is closed to the state line in Topaz Lake. Sections of State Route 89 are also closed.

The fire, reported at just 4 percent containment, now also now threatens neighboring Lyon County. It was started by a lightning strike near Markleeville, Calif., on July 4 and was deemed a lesser threat until July 16, when high winds accelerated its spread.

More than 1,300 personnel are fighting the wildfire. Embers from the main fire carried by the wind ignited a spotfire east of Highway 395 in Douglas County on Thursday that by afternoon had spread to more than 2,500 acres.

Winds on Friday continued to push the fire east. In a video briefing Friday morning, Pat Seekins, operations section chief for the forest service incident management team in charge of the fire response, said firefighters would focus Friday on the “very significant” spotfire that will “take a lot of work” to contain.

Forecasters were predicting continued “very active to extreme fire behavior” on Friday with low humidity, temperatures around 90 and wind gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon and evening.

A live community briefing on Facebook is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. Information is also available on Youtube, Twitter, and the Inciweb incident website.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.