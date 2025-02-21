Nevada governor reveals appointment for vacant judicial seat

Governor Joe Lombardo on Friday appointed a hearing master to fill a vacant Clark County Family Court judicial seat.

Adriana Rincon White, who has heard domestic violence protection order cases, will serve as the Department Y judge, a position vacated when Judge Stephanie Charter retired in November, according to a news release from Lombardo’s office and a Clark County Bar Association post.

“Adriana has an extensive career in law, including ten years of experience on the bench,” Lombardo said in a statement. “Her credentials in family law and her work ethic are exceptional, and she has established a reputation as one of Nevada’s strongest advocates for children and families.”

White, an attorney licensed in Nevada since 2008, previously specialized in family law and personal injury cases, the release said.

In a phone interview, White said she was grateful to Lombardo for choosing her and intended to try to make the court more accessible. She plans to issue decisions quickly, she said, and to create a program to help people representing themselves without attorneys.

White will hear custody, divorce and adoption cases in her new role, she said.

The term will expire in January 2027, according to White, and she plans to run for election to keep the seat in November 2026.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.