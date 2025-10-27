Nevada-grown tree begins journey to become Capitol Christmas Tree

The Nevada Air National Guard says the red fir was grown in the Carson Ranger District and has been temporarily housed at its Reno base before it heads to Washington.

U.S. Forest Service workers cut down and load a 53-foot red fir chosen as the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from the Carson Ranger District in Northern Nevada on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (U.S. Forest Service)

U.S. Forest Service workers cut down and load a 53-foot red fir from the Carson Ranger District in Northern Nevada on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. The tree, named "Silver Belle,” was chosen as the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree and is slated to arrive in Washington Nov. 20. (U.S. Forest Service)

The Nevada Air National Guard in Reno will unveil a 53-foot Christmas tree on Tuesday — a Nevada-grown red fir that will travel across the country to the U.S. Capitol Building.

According to a news release from the Nevada Air National Guard, the tree was grown in the Carson Ranger District and has been temporarily housed at its Reno base. The Guard transported the tree on Sunday for decoration ahead of its whistle-stop tour through Nevada and beyond.

The tree will also appear in Carson City for the Nevada Day Parade on Saturday before continuing its journey east.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 55-year tradition in which one of America’s 154 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season.

Jim Kaufmann, executive director of Capitol grounds and arboretum at the architect of the Capitol, selected this year’s tree from nine candidates identified by Forest Service staff in the Carson Ranger District in northern Nevada and the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area outside Las Vegas.

“Selecting a tree to adorn the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is a great honor,” Kaufmann said in a previous Forest Service release. “Forest Service staff showed me nine wonderful candidates during my visit. Ultimately, we selected a magnificent red fir to represent the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Nevada at the U.S. Capitol during the 2025 holiday season.”

The red fir, or Abies magnifica, grows at higher elevations and is known for its blue-green needles that point upward and dense, sturdy branches — ideal for displaying ornaments, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.