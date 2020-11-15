Nevada health officials report over 1K new coronavirus cases

Health officials reported 1,177 new coronavirus cases and one death Sunday morning.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada health officials on Sunday reported 1,177 new coronavirus cases and one death in the state.

The latest figures bring the total number of positive coronavirus cases recorded to 120,183 and the death toll to 1,909, according to the Department of Health and Human Services website.

The increase comes a day after the state recorded its highest number of cases reported in a single day.

Health officials reported 2,269 new cases on Saturday setting a record.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by people tested since the start of the pandemic, reached 13.62 percent Sunday, an increase of 0.06 percentage points from Saturday.

The positivity rate over the last two weeks, calculated by the state, was 15.1 percent on Sunday, according to its website.

