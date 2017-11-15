Nevada high court creates panel to study child custody reform

The Nevada Supreme Court filed an order Tuesday creating a Committee to Study Child Custody Reform.

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich addresses family, friends and colleagues at her investiture ceremony on March 9, 2017, in Carson City. She has been appointed to a new Committee to Study Child Custody Reform. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Supreme Court filed an order Tuesday creating a Committee to Study Child Custody Reform.

Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich was appointed to the committee, which will include eight other attorneys.

The committee will specifically include four private attorneys appointed by the Family Law Executive Council of the State Bar of Nevada, one legal services attorney selected by Southern Nevada Legal Services, one legal services attorney selected by Washoe Legal Services, one district judge from Northern Nevada, and one district judge from Southern Nevada.

According to the order, the committee shall make its recommendations for legislative reform of child custody matters within 90 days from the selection of the committee members.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.