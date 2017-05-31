Nevada Highway Patrol dispatch center in Elko to close

The closure scheduled for later this year will help the department save money ahead of upcoming state budget cuts. Las Vegas Review-Journal file

ELKO — The Nevada Department of Safety has announced it will be closing the Nevada Highway Patrol dispatch center in Elko.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that the closure scheduled for later this year will help the department save money ahead of upcoming state budget cuts. Officials say the Elko dispatch center receives a low amount of emergency calls and has had a hard time recruiting staff.

General Services Division Administrator Julie Butler says the remaining Elko dispatchers will not lose their jobs.

The department believes closure will not create an issue with emergency response times.