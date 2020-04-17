Nevada jobless claims soar again, but down from start of crisis

Nevadans filed another massive amount of unemployment claims last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the tally was the smallest since the start of the crisis.

A total of 58,641 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in the week ending April 11, down 26 percent from the week before, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, reported Friday.

It was the lowest weekly total since the coronavirus sparked sweeping business closures in Nevada, including of casinos, though it was still more than six times higher than the state’s prior all-time highs, the department said.

All told, 330,174 initial unemployment claims have already been filed in 2020, more than in any full calendar year in Nevada history, DETR reported.

