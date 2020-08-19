Nevada jobless rate 14 percent in July

Nevada's jobless rate was 14 percent in July, down from 15.2 percent in June. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Nevada’s jobless rate ticked lower last month but remains elevated after the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy, a new report shows.

An estimated 14 percent of the state’s workforce was unemployed in July, down from 15.2 percent in June, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday.

Nevada added 14,800 jobs in that time, the department said.

DETR’s acting director, Elisa Cafferata, said in a news release that she is encouraged that Nevada keeps recovering jobs lost due to the pandemic.

But she added, “We still have a long way to go.”

Nevada’s tourism-heavy economy has been devastated by the coronavirus outbreak, which has kept people home and away from big crowds for fear of getting infected. The virus causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered casinos — Las Vegas’ financial lifeblood — closed in March to help contain the virus’ spread. Resorts and other businesses have since been allowed to reopen following the state-mandated lockdowns, though several casinos remain closed in Southern Nevada.

