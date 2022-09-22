Nevada launches digital discount card for prescription drugs

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday the launch of ArrayRx, a digital discount card for prescription drugs.

All Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card, regardless of age or income, according to a statement from Sisolak’s office. Using the digital card can help Nevadans save up to 80 percent on certain medications, the statement said.

During the governor’s State of the State address in February, he announced Nevada would be joining Oregon and Washington in a program to reduce prescription drug costs through the implementation of a statewide drug discount card.

Sisolak was joined by Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, along with representatives from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the State Board of Pharmacy, patient advocates and more.

