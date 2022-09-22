Nevada launches free digital discount card for prescription drugs

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday the launch of ArrayRx, a discount program for both generic and brand-name drugs.

The ArrayRX digital discount card saves on average 80 percent on the cost without insurance of generic drugs and up to 20 percent on brand-name medications, he said.

Those with insurance or Medicare may choose to use the card if insurance does not cover a particular medication or if ArrayRX offers a lower price. There is no membership fee to join and no age or income restriction.

“Taking care of yourself and prioritizing your health shouldn’t leave you bankrupt,” Sisolak said at a morning news conference at Refill Pharmacy in Sun City Summerlin.

During his State of the State address in February, the governor announced that Nevada was joining a consortium with Oregon and Washington that combines the states’ drug-purchasing power to lower prescription costs by negotiating discounts.

The card can be used to purchase any FDA-approved drugs. These include smoking cessation medications, diabetes supplies, vaccinations and some over-the-counter drugs.

“This is a really crucial piece of how it is that we make sure that people can afford to live, work and raise a family right here in Nevada,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, who joined the governor at the news conference.

Residents can enroll in the discount program online at ArrayRxCard.com. To look up prescription prices on the website, select “Rx Tools” and click “Find a Drug.” Then choose the correct form, strength, quantity and supply of the medication to find the price.

Once residents receive their digital card, which they will need to download or photograph, they can use it at most Nevada pharmacies, according to information provided by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services . The “Find a Pharmacy” tool at ArrayRX.com can be used to locate participating pharmacies.

