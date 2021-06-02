Nevada man dead after rollover crash near Mesquite

A Bunkerville man was killed Sunday in a crash near Mesquite, according to a statement from Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Investigators believe Cesar Sandoval, 33, was not wearing a seat belt when around 1:30 a.m. Sunday his Nissan Rogue left the road, struck an embankment and overturned on state Route 170 near Scrub Lane, between Mesquite and Bunkerville, the Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday.

Sandoval was the only person in the car and died in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Sandoval’s death was an accident caused by blunt force injuries.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.