107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Nevada

Nevada man dead after rollover crash near Mesquite

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2021 - 3:38 pm
 
Updated June 2, 2021 - 3:47 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Bunkerville man was killed Sunday in a crash near Mesquite, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe Cesar Sandoval, 33, was not wearing a seat belt when around 1:30 a.m. Sunday his Nissan Rogue left the road, struck an embankment and overturned on state Route 170 near Scrub Lane, between Mesquite and Bunkerville, the Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday.

Sandoval was the only person in the car and died in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Sandoval’s death was an accident caused by blunt force injuries.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
2
Father mistakenly accused of killing son seeks to clear his name
Father mistakenly accused of killing son seeks to clear his name
3
2 rookies catching attention of Raiders veterans
2 rookies catching attention of Raiders veterans
4
CARTOONS: The GOP and Benghazi
CARTOONS: The GOP and Benghazi
5
Mountain lion euthanized at west Las Vegas apartment complex
Mountain lion euthanized at west Las Vegas apartment complex
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Veteran turning historic airfield into Army Air Force museum
By John M. Glionna • Special to the / RJ

During World War II, Wendover’s airfield served as a base for B-17 and B-24 bomber crews and was the training site of the B-29 unit that dropped the atomic bombs.