Nevada man dies in crash during pursuit by Idaho troopers

(Thinkstock)

BOISE, Idaho — A Nevada man is dead after his pickup crashed in Idaho during a high-speed chase.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens says 35-year-old Daniel Abel of Owyhee in Elko County died Thursday night at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A passenger in the pickup, 37-year-old Luther Thomas of Fallon, Nevada, was wearing a seat belt and survived the crash.

The Idaho State Police said Abel was believed to have eluded Bureau of Indian Affairs officers during several high-speed chases earlier on Thursday. An Idaho trooper attempted to pull Abel over after spotting his GMC pickup on Highway 51 in Owyhee County, Idaho. The trooper said the man appeared to be driving dangerously and took off at a high rate of speed when the traffic stop was attempted.

The chase continued until Abel apparently lost control of his pickup, which plunged over an embankment. Abel was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Owens said Abel’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit. The crash remains under investigation.