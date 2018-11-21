Local Nevada

Nevada Medicaid to pause enrollment of some providers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2018 - 6:44 pm
 

Nevada Medicaid officials are putting a temporary stop on the enrollment of some mental health providers while new certification requirements are considered.

On Dec. 1, the largely federally funded state agency will put a six-month pause on enrolling new qualified behavioral aides (QBA) and qualified mental health associates (QMHA).

State mental health groups had brought up concerns recently that some enrolled as either provider type were performing services without proper qualification, Medicaid officials said at at Tuesday workshop broadcast in Las Vegas from Carson City.

Nevada Medicaid acting Administrator Cody Phinney also expressed concern over potential improper billing for codes including medication training and support and crisis intervention, used frequently by QBAs and QMHAs.

Concerns about overbilling for mental health services under Medicaid has plagued the state office, housed under the state Department of Health and Human Services, which investigated $73 million in paid claims for fraud in the behavioral health arena in the 2018 fiscal year alone. The state office has few tools to combat improper payments and bad actors, but it can institute a prior authorization requirement on certain services.

The office strengthened prior authorization rules for psychotherapy and neurotherapy in the summer. But after backlash from providers and patients, the decision was reversed.

“What we’ve discovered in the last year or so in talking with the community and reviewing data is that we clearly need to increase the quality and oversight,” Phinney said on a Tuesday morning phone call.

While QMHAs are required to hold a bachelor’s degree, QBAs can practice with a high school diploma. Neither is licensed in the state, so once Nevada Medicaid approves an application, pending a background check, the providers work under the supervision of a clinician with no check-ins from the state for five years, until the re-enrollment period rolls around.

In addition to leaving room for overbilling, little oversight can create opportunities for these providers to administer poor or inappropriate care to the state’s most vulnerable patients.

“The moratorium is about fixing those policies to make sure … we’re teaching people at the front end about evidence-based processes and requiring all those skills at the front end so we don’t get to the issue,” Phinney said.

During the moratorium, providers will be allowed to re-enroll if they have current registrations with the state. Those who work as QBAs and QMHAs can retain their positions while the state creates public workshops and assembles focus groups to decide future regulations.

Once new rules are passed, Phinney said the state will decide how existing providers are grandfathered in while the necessary time is taken to comply with the new requirements.

Some providers attending Tuesday’s workshop or phoning in expressed worry that a six-month moratorium could block access to hiring on QBAs and QMHAs, but Phinney reassured providers the state would work on a case-by-case basis to evaluate enrollment should there be an unmet need.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter. 

