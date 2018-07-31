Nevada National Guard assists in fighting California fires

The helicopters carrying 16 guardsmen left Reno for Lakeport, California, at about 10 a.m. Both helicopters are equipped with water buckets to help extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the lines as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Two Nevada National Guard helicopters were sent to help battle a wildfire in California on Monday, officials said.

The guard said the helicopters likely will fight the Mendocino Complex fires. Two fires in the area have burned a combined 56,000 acres, according to California fire officials.

