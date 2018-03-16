Nevada official to help Puerto Rico with insurance claims

The Nevada’s Division of Insurance said Friday it’s sending a representative to to Puerto Rico to assist consumers after they were stricken by Hurricanes Irma and Maria nearly six months ago.

Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, in September. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The division is sending Public Information Officer Yeraldin Deavila to Puerto Rico to help consumers with insurance claims after hurricanes devastated much of the island and its infrastructure.

“After natural disasters occur such as the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, many consumers are left emotionally distressed. Having lost so much, it can be overwhelming to people to have to rebuild from scratch,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson. “The division is honored to contribute any way we can and help alleviate some of the burden of our Puerto Rican friends.”

Yeraldin will be joining other states’ insurance regulators who are also lending a hand as part of a nationwide effort from insurance regulators. This project is being coordinated and funded by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Nevada Division of Insurance regulates Nevada’s $14 billion insurance industry.