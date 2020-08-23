Nevada officials announce 532 new COVID-19 cases

The department reports 65,601 coronavirus cases with a death toll of 1,197 throughout the state to date.

Individuals complete a COVID-19 test during a preview of a new COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State health officials announced 532 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada on Sunday, with 18 hospitalizations and no additional deaths.

Data released by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday shows the state’s infection or test positivity rate is currently calculated at 11.43 percent, having increased almost every single day since the rate bottomed out at 5.2 percent on June 17.

The department reports 65,601 coronavirus cases with a death toll of 1,197 throughout the state to date, and a total of 825 people currently hospitalized for the disease.

COVID-19 statistics specific to Clark County were not yet available as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

