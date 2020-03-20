Nevada officials: Most people should not seek COVID-19 testing

Nevada state government had this to say Friday to all of the people clamoring to be tested for the new coronavirus: Many of you should stop trying to be tested.

Many of you should stop trying to be tested.

“If you have symptoms, assume you have COVID-19. Persons with mild or moderate symptoms should not seek medical care nor try to get tested,” according to guidance issued Friday by the Department of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the Governor’s Medical Advisory Team.

“Staying home can save the life of another Nevadan.”

“Testing is not needed if you have mild or moderate symptoms,” the guidance continued. “It will not change clinical care. COVID-19 testing should remain for people who need to be hospitalized for severe illness.”

The guidance comes at a time when the state, like the rest of the nation, is facing shortages of testing kits and supplies ranging from swabs to chemicals to conduct testing.

