Nevada opens COVID vaccine booster shots to all adults

FILE - Licensed practical nurse Yokasta Castro, of Warwick, R.I., draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The state Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced that COVID-19 booster doses are now available for all Nevada adults, short-cutting federal regulators who are on the verge of issuing such a recommendation.

In a news release, the state agency said boosters are recommended and available for those who received an initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines six months or more after the initial series was completed. Those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to receive a booster dose two months or more after their initial vaccination.

Individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots. Some vaccinating providers may not stock all COVID-19 vaccine options and Nevada health officials encourage individuals seeking a booster to inquire about available options when scheduling an appointment.

The federal government may approve vaccine booster shots for anyone 18 and older who wants one soon, as experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved such a step on Friday. The Food and Drug Administration already has approved the recommendation, leaving only the CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to give the final OK.

Previously booster shots were only authorized and recommended by the federal government for those at higher risk due to age, occupation or institutional setting.

Nevada is at least the 11th state to approve removing the restrictions ahead of a federal recommendation to do so.

In response to a question as to why the department decided to make the booster shots more broadly available before final federal approval, spokeswoman Shannon Litz said there were three primary reasons.

“The science is clear behind boosters, the federal government is heading in this direction and Nevada has more than sufficient supply to provide boosters to all those who want it, regardless of age or occupation,” she said. “Nevada is proud to join our fellow states who have already taken this step to further protect public health.”

The state health department noted in its announcement that some individuals require a third dose of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine — both Pfizer and Moderna — as part of the initial vaccination series to ensure they are adequately protected from COVID-19. This dose is considered part of the vaccination series and not a booster.

Individuals with such immune-compromising conditions should speak with a health care provider to determine if a third dose is recommended, it said.

