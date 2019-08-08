Nevada police on lookout for toddler reported abducted in Oregon

An endangered missing 1-year-old Oregon girl could be headed to Nevada or California with her mother, according to police in the city of Gresham.

Phoenix Burks (Courtesy Gresham Police Department)

Raemi Carter (Courtesy Gresham Police Department)

The Gresham Police Department announced Wednesday that Phoenix Burks was last seen around Aug. 1 after a court order that the child “be taken into protective custody.”

The girl’s mother, identified by police as Raemi Carter, 20, “immediately fled with Phoenix,” the department said.

Carter has ties to Oregon, Nevada and California.

Anyone with information about Phoenix’s whereabouts can call Gresham police at 503-823-3333 or, if needed, 911.

