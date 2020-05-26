Nevada prisons to start widespread coronavirus testing

On Wednesday, 5,000 tests will be distributed to medical staff, and widespread testing will begin throughout the state’s prisons.

High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday that three more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and that prisons would begin widespread testing this week.

The testing system was developed with the state Department of Health and Human Services and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, according to a release sent Monday night.

The laboratory will provide the testing and can handle about 500 people a day, the release said.

Tests were performed Monday at High Desert State Prison’s intake unit, and three inmates tested positive, the release said. Testing will be expanded Tuesday to include all staff and inmates at High Desert.

On Wednesday, 5,000 tests will be distributed to medical staff, and widespread testing will begin throughout the state’s prisons.

Last week, the Corrections Department reported its first case of a prisoner testing positive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.