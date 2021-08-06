101°F
Local Nevada

Nevada reaches new milestone in coronavirus-related deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2021 - 11:27 am
 
Tyler Straily, 14, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Alondr ...
Tyler Straily, 14, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Alondra Contreras during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Public health officials in Nevada reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll past 6,000.

That grim milestone comes as Nevada grapples with a fourth wave of infections due largely to the spread of the delta variant. The death toll in the state now sits at 6,005.

Friday was the third straight day the state has reported more than 20 deaths.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday also reported 1,299 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative case total to 363,574.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

New cases were well above the moving two-week average of 936 cases per day. The state has averaged nine deaths per day over the same period.

Last week, the rising disease metrics led to a new mask mandate for indoor spaces. The mandate applies to counties with high rates of transmission.

Statewide, the two-week positivity rate is at 15.8 percent, more than three times higher than the 5 percent rate recommended by the World Health Organization to stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Clark County health officials reported 956 new cases Friday, bringing the local cumulative case total to 285,938. All 26 deaths reported in the state on Friday were from Clark County.

County figures are reflected in statewide totals.

This week, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was not planning any new capacity restrictions, but urged Nevadans to get vaccinated against the virus.

The state, which has a vaccination rate below the national average, is now administering more than 6,200 doses of vaccine every day, an increase of about 1,500 per day since mid-July. A total of 48.24 percent of Nevadans 12 and over have been fully vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

