Nevada registers 2,902 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in a day

State data posted Friday also shows that more than 1 million people in Nevada have now been tested for the new coronavirus.

A COVID-19 test is shown on the first day of testing operation at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services. The testing operation was relocated from the Thomas & Mack Center. The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada National Guard specialists Alondra Felix and Daniel Merchant check in Ana Pena, left, and Karina Lewis of Las Vegas on the first day of COVID-19 testing at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services. The testing operation was relocated from the Thomas & Mack Center. The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada reported 2,902 additional coronavirus cases and 23 new fatalities over the preceding day, according to state data posted Friday.

The updated figures posted to the the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought state totals to 162,434 cases and 2,272 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

New cases were the biggest one-day increase since Saturday, when 2,912 cases were recorded, state data shows. Friday’s reported cases were also well above the moving seven-day average of 2,302.

The seven-day moving average of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, increased to a record 25, eclipsing the previous high of 22 reported Thursday, the state data show.

Thursday also had the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began — 48.

The state also reported that public health officials have now tested more than 1 million people for the virus, with 1,004,655 people receiving the test, according to the state data.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the cumulative cases divided by people tested since the pandemic began, reached 16.17 percent on Friday, a 0.2 percentage point increase from the previous day.

Increases in the positivity rate and the new cases began in mid-September.

The state health department calculates the positivity rate over a two-week period. That rate rose by 0.3 percentage points on Friday to 18.14 percent. The rate is at the highest level since the state began reporting the statistic in mid-October.

Clark County on Friday recorded 1,828 additional cases and 11 new deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 123,691 cases and 1,828 deaths. Those figures are included in the state reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.