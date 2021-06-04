Nevada reports 1 new coronavirus death — lowest daily increase since April

Nevada on Friday reported 361 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Christy Sanchez of Las Vegas gets her shot from Gregory Clark during drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Bronze Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Friday reported the lowest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths in nearly two months, according to state data.

There were 361 new coronavirus cases and one additional death recorded on Friday, according to updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website. Friday marked the lowest single-day increase in fatalities since zero deaths were recorded on April 12, although the state no longer reports daily increases over the weekend.

The single death reported Friday occurred in Clark County, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Cumulative totals in the state rose to 325,392 cases and 5,600 deaths since the pandemic began.

The new cases remained higher than the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which increased slightly to 114 on Friday. Deaths were lower than the moving average of two fatalities recorded daily during that same time period.

State officials have said that it is normal for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data. State and county health agencies redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

After declining in recent weeks, the state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially measures the percentage of people tested found to be infected with COVID-19, remained stagnant at 3.6 percent on Friday. The rate is at its lowest point since dipping to 3.5 percent nearly a year ago, state data shows.

As of Friday’s report, are 226 people in Nevada hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is four fewer than the day prior.

Clark County on Friday also reported 313 new coronavirus cases, according to the health district’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 252,450 cases and 4,420 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate also remained stagnant at 3.6 percent, according to state data.

