Local Nevada

Nevada reports 1,221 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2021 - 10:19 am
 
The North Las Vegas Fire Department health care coordinator Fernando Juarez fills a syringe wit ...
The North Las Vegas Fire Department health care coordinator Fernando Juarez fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine to administrate the department's first batch of to first responders at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada health officials recorded 1,221 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths Monday.

The update from the state Department of Health and Human Services pushed state totals to 262,794 cases and 3,784 deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

The state’s two-week positivity rate fell to 21.1 percent Monday from 21.3 percent a day prior.

Meanwhile, Clark County logged 922 new cases and no additional deaths Monday, according to numbers posted to the state’s coronavirus response website. The update increases the total number of cases in the county to 201,519, while the death toll remains at 2,866.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

On Sunday, Clark County surpassed 200,000 total coronavirus cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

