Nevada reports 143 coronavirus cases, death toll remains unchanged

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought Nevada’s cumulative case total to 303,061.

Nevada public health officials on Sunday reported 143 new coronavirus cases and no increase to the state death toll.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought Nevada’s cumulative case total to 303,061. The state’s death toll remained at 5,236, despite Clark County’s death toll rising by one.

It was unclear Sunday morning what caused the reporting anomaly.

All but one of the new cases reported on Sunday were from Clark County, according to state data. The county’s cumulative totals reached 234,031 cases and 4,096 deaths. Clark County numbers are included in statewide totals.

New cases for the state were below the two-week moving average of 196 cases per day. Over the same period, Nevada has averaged four deaths per day.

Health officials in many rural counties do not work on weekends, affecting weekend reporting, the state’s COVID-19 response director has said.

Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 4.3 percent.

Clark County’s 14-day positivity rate remained unchanged at 4.2 percent, according to the state’s coronavirus data dashboard.

