Nevada reports 1,562 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations rising

The state’s seven-day average of new cases also surpassed 1,000 for the first time since August, and hospitalizations across the state continued to climb.

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, tests for COVID-19 at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada reported 1,562 new COVID-19 cases on Friday morning, the largest single-day increase the state has seen since July.

“Nevada appears to be entering a fall wave of COVID-19,” according to a Nevada Hospital Association statement released Friday.

The state has reported 68 deaths so far this week. However, 17 deaths in Clark County reported on Friday actually occurred between late May and mid-September but were delayed in being reported, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Clark County reported 1,032 new cases on Friday.

In Northern Nevada, acute-care hospitals had about 84 percent of all staffed beds filled, the Nevada Hospital Association reported. About 16 percent of in-patients were either confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

