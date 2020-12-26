Nevada reports 1,589 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

The numbers posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the totals to 215,653 cases and 2,944 deaths.

University Medical Center front-line health care workers receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Saturday reported 1,589 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, avoiding a fourth consecutive week of record fatalities.

There were 193 coronavirus deaths reported in the week ending Saturday. The week prior, a record 231 deaths were reported. It was the third straight week of record deaths in Nevada.

December has been the deadliest month for reported coronavirus deaths in Nevada. State data shows 800 people died of coronavirus in the first 26 days of December, compared with 367 in November and 177 people in October.

August previously held the record, with 475 fatalities.

The numbers posted Saturday by the state Department of Health and Human Services brought totals to 215,653 cases and 2,944 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The day prior, Nevada reported 27 new deaths due to COVID-19. The one death reported Saturday is a significant decrease from the 21 daily deaths averaged over the past 14 days, according to the state data.

The state’s test positivity rate inched up Saturday, however, to 19.9 percent from 19.7 percent the day prior.

The death reported Saturday came from Clark County, according to state data. The county has had 2,260 total COVID-19 deaths.

Numbers culled from the state website showed 1,571 new coronavirus cases in Clark County on Saturday, raising its total to 163,484.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.