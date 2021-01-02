Nevada reports 1,825 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Nevada on Saturday reported 1,825 new coronavirus cases reported and five additional deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada on Saturday reported 1,825 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 228,871 cases and 3,151 deaths.

Although Thursday set the record for a single-day increase in reported deaths, when 59 fatalities were recorded, this week has not set a record for weekly reported fatalities. There have been 207 deaths recorded since Dec. 27, while Dec. 6 to Dec. 12 had 219 deaths, and Dec. 13 to 19 had 231.

The new cases reported was higher than the 14-day rolling average of daily recorded cases, which was 1,649 on Saturday, according to the state data. The 14-day rolling average of daily recorded deaths, however, was 24.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease, remained the same on Saturday, at 20.9 percent.

Clark County on Saturday reported 1,784 additional cases and four new deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The updated figures posted to the health district’s coronavirus website brought totals in Clark County to 173,634 cases and 2,388 deaths.

