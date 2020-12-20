62°F
Nevada reports 2,087 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2020 - 12:13 pm
 
University Medical Center personnel set up for front-line health care workers to receive their ...
University Medical Center personnel set up for front-line health care workers to receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada health officials on Sunday reported 2,087 new coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services bring state totals to 203,945 cases and 2,781 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the 11th day in a row, the state’s two-week positivity rate decreased. On Sunday, the 14-day positivity rate was reported at 19.7 percent, down from 20.1 percent on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

