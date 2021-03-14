Nevada reports 222 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought Nevada’s cumulative totals to 299,287 cases and 5,118 deaths.

Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Madison Ginis extracts COVID-19 vaccines from vials at the Adult Day Care Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada public health officials on Sunday reported 222 new coronavirus cases and one additional death.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought Nevada’s cumulative totals to 299,287 cases and 5,118.

New cases fell just below the two-week moving average of 229 cases per day. Over the same period, the state has averaged five deaths per day.

Health officials in many rural counties stopped working on weekends, affecting weekend reporting, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director has said.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, a key metric monitored by health officials, remained unchanged at 5.8 percent Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Clark County’s 14-day positivity remained at 6.1 percent.

County officials reported 161 new cases Sunday, bringing the local total to 231,277. The county’s death toll decreased by one, leaving the total number of fatalities at 4,004. County tallies are included in statewide totals.

Southern Nevada Health District spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore did not know exactly why the death toll decreased Sunday, but said decreases are typically the result of finding duplicated reporting or an out-of-jurisdiction death.

