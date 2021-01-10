Nevada reports 2,259 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide totals to 248,568 cases and 3,467 deaths since the pandemic began.

Patients enter as COVID-19 testing continues at the Cashman Center by University Medical Center, Clark County, and the Nevada National Guard on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Sunday reported 2,259 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated numbers, posted to Nevada’s coronavirus response website, bring statewide totals to 248,568 cases and 3,467 deaths since the pandemic began.

Sunday’s new cases exceed the state’s moving two-week average of 1,858 new cases per day. The state is reporting an average of 19 deaths per day for the 14-day period.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate increased Sunday to 21 percent percent, up slightly from 20.8 percent a day prior.

In Clark County, officials are reporting 1,837 new cases and seven additional deaths, bringing totals to 189,730 cases and 2,610 deaths.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

