Nevada reports 227 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Aaron Storey, left, a physician assistant student from Touro University, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Steve Braunstein at an event hosted by Nevada Homeless Alliance at Lutheran Social Services in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada public health officials on Sunday reported 227 new coronavirus cases and one additional death.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought Nevada’s cumulative totals to 301,178 cases and 5,172 deaths.

New cases were above the two-week moving average of 205 cases per day. Over the same period, Nevada has averaged four deaths per day.

Health officials in many rural counties do not work on weekends, so numbers reported on weekends can be lower, the state’s COVID-19 response director has said.

Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate, a key metric that essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged Sunday at 4.9 percent, state data show.

Meanwhile, Clark County’s 14-day positivity rate reached 4.9 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous day.

Officials in Clark County reported 135 new cases, bringing the local cumulative total to 232,730 cases, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus data web page. The county death toll remained unchanged at 4,048.

County numbers are included in statewide totals.

