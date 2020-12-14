Nevada reports 2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

The update brings the state total for cases of the disease caused by he new coronavirus to 189,412. The total number of deaths statewide is now 2,548.

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 2,579 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths over the preceding day.

The updated numbers posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the statewide case total to 189,412. The state has reported 2,548 deaths since the pandemic arrived in the state in early March.

The two-week positivity rate calculated by health officials was reported at 21.3 percent Monday, marking the fifth straight day the rate has decreased.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 1,706 new cases, bringing the county total to 142,937 cases since the pandemic began. Officials reported three new deaths in the Clark County, bringing the death toll to 2,002.

