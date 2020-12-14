56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Nevada reports 2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 11:27 am
 
The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, De ...
The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Southern Nevada Health District)

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 2,579 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths over the preceding day.

The updated numbers posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the statewide case total to 189,412. The state has reported 2,548 deaths since the pandemic arrived in the state in early March.

The two-week positivity rate calculated by health officials was reported at 21.3 percent Monday, marking the fifth straight day the rate has decreased.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 1,706 new cases, bringing the county total to 142,937 cases since the pandemic began. Officials reported three new deaths in the Clark County, bringing the death toll to 2,002.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
2
Who’s first — and last — to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada?
Who’s first — and last — to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada?
3
Nevada prepares for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday
Nevada prepares for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday
4
Electors formally cast Nevada’s six votes for Biden
Electors formally cast Nevada’s six votes for Biden
5
First COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Southern Nevada
First COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Southern Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
By / RJ

Gov. Sisolak announced Sunday that the “statewide pause” put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be extended into January and that the state will re-implement a moratorium on most residential evictions.

Read More