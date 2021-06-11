Nevada reports 262 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death

Nevada on Friday reported 262 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, according to state data.

Desiree Crunk gives a shot to Javier De La Torre, 44, of Las Vegas during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Thursday, June 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 327,140 cases and 5,622 deaths.

The new cases were higher than the two-week moving average of daily reported cases, which dropped slightly Friday to 117. But deaths were slightly lower than the average of two daily recorded fatalities during the same time period.

State officials have said that it is normal for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data. State and county health agencies redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, held steady for the second day in a row at 3.4 percent, state data shows.

As of Friday’s report, there are 223 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is seven more than the day prior.

Clark County on Friday reported 215 new coronavirus cases, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The only death reported in Nevada on Friday occurred in Clark County.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 253,969 cases and 4,440 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate remained at 3.5 percent for the third day in a row, according to state data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

