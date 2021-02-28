53°F
Nevada reports 266 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2021 - 12:44 pm
 
Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada public health officials on Sunday reported 266 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide case total to 293,754 cases since the pandemic began, while the death toll remained at 4,957.

New cases fell below the two-week moving average of 308 cases per day. The average number of new cases over the moving 14-day period ticked up slightly Sunday from 307 a day prior.

Nevada is averaging eight deaths per day over the past 14 days.

The two-week positivity rate, a key indicator monitored by public health officials, is now at 7.6 percent, officials reported Sunday. The rate essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who have confirmed COVID-19 cases. The last time the rate was at 7.6 percent was in mid-October, according to state data.

Meanwhile, Clark County officials reported 232 new cases, bringing the local cumulative total to 226,701. The county death toll remains at 3,861. County tallies are included in statewide totals.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell to 8.6 percent, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from the previous day, officials reported Sunday.

Hospitalization data is not reported on Sundays.

