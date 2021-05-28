Nevada reports 267 new COVID cases, 8 more deaths

Nevada on Friday reported 267 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths, according to state data.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 323,748 cases and 5,586 fatalities since the state of the pandemic.

New cases reported on Friday were higher than the moving two-week average of daily reported cases, which dropped slightly to 140. Deaths were also higher than the average of three fatalities recorded daily during that same time period.

State officials have said that it is normal for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data. State and county health agencies redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, dropped by 0.1 percentage points on Friday, reaching 4.1 percent. The rate has declined every day this week, state data shows.

The number of people hospitalized in Nevada with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases remained at 243 as of Friday’s report. Although hospitalizations fluctuate day to day, the metric began trending down in mid-May after remaining relatively stable for about a month, according to state data.

Clark County on Friday reported 227 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 251,012 cases and 4,406 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate remained at 4.2 percent on Friday, slightly above the state’s average.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

