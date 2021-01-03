52°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Nevada reports 2,747 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2021 - 11:14 am
 
Nevada National Guard specialists Alondra Felix and Daniel Merchant check in Ana Pena, left, an ...
Nevada National Guard specialists Alondra Felix and Daniel Merchant check in Ana Pena, left, and Karina Lewis of Las Vegas on the first day of COVID-19 testing at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services. The testing operation was relocated from the Thomas & Mack Center. The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

State public health officials on Sunday recorded 2,747 new coronavirus cases and 32 additional deaths.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the statewide totals to 231,618 cases and 3,183 deaths since the outbreak began in early March.

Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate climbed 21.1 percent Sunday, up from 20.9 percent a day prior.

In Clark County, officials recorded 1,957 new cases, bringing the county total to 175,591. An additional 25 deaths reported in the county on Sunday brought the death toll to 2,413.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

