Nevada reports 2,747 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services put statewide totals at 231,618 cases and 3,183 deaths since the outbreak began in early March.

Nevada National Guard specialists Alondra Felix and Daniel Merchant check in Ana Pena, left, and Karina Lewis of Las Vegas on the first day of COVID-19 testing at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services. The testing operation was relocated from the Thomas & Mack Center. The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

State public health officials on Sunday recorded 2,747 new coronavirus cases and 32 additional deaths.

Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate climbed 21.1 percent Sunday, up from 20.9 percent a day prior.

In Clark County, officials recorded 1,957 new cases, bringing the county total to 175,591. An additional 25 deaths reported in the county on Sunday brought the death toll to 2,413.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

