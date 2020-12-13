44°F
Nevada reports 2,882 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2020 - 9:32 am
 
A woman gets a swab test from Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

State health officials on Sunday reported 2,882 new coronavirus cases and 19 new deaths.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brings Nevada’s total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 186,833. The state has recorded a total of 2,539 deaths since outbreak began.

Nevada’s positivity rate, calculated over a two-week period, is 21.5 percent, marking the fourth day in a row the positivity rate has decreased.

Saturday marked the end of a grim week for Nevada. Officials reported 219 deaths last week — the most recorded deaths in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

