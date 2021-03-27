Nevada reports 302 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Nevada on Saturday reported 302 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths, according to state data.

Dan Heller as the Health & Wellness Pharmacy Practice Coordinator draws up a syringe of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a limited number are available by appointment in the pharmacy at SmithÕs along North Rampart Blvd. on Monday, March 22, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals to 302,918 cases and 5,236 deaths since the pandemic began.

New cases were well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which remained at 193 on Saturday. Deaths were also well above the moving two-week average of daily recorded fatalities, which remained at four.

Both averages, however, are continuing a downward trend that started in mid-January.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, dropped by 0.2 percentage points on Saturday, reaching 4.3 percent.

As of Saturday’s report, there are 300 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is 25 more than the day prior, according to state data.

Although hospitalizations fluctuate day by day, totals have been decreasing along with other disease metrics since January.

Meanwhile in Clark County, there were 218 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths reported on Saturday, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 233,889 cases and 4,095 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate remained below the state’s average on Friday. The metric dropped 0.2 percentage points, reaching 4.2 percent, according to state data.

