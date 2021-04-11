83°F
Local Nevada

Nevada reports 320 coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2021 - 11:30 am
 
The vaccine site at Cashman Center is open on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The vaccine site at Cashman Center is open on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada public health officials on Sunday reported 320 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought Nevada’s cumulative case total to 308,024. The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 5,332.

New cases were above the two-week moving average of 211 per day. Over the same period, Nevada has averaged three deaths per day.

Health officials in many rural counties do not work on weekends, affecting weekend reporting, the state’s COVID-19 response director has said.

Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate, a key metric that essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, continued its recent rise, reaching 5 percent. That’s an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous day, according to state data.

Meanwhile, Clark County’s two-week positivity remained unchanged at 4.8 percent, according to state data.

Clark County reported 271 new cases, bringing the local cumulative case total to 238,008. The death toll in the county remained unchanged at 4,178. County tallies are reflected in statewide totals.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

