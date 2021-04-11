Nevada reports 320 coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

The updated numbers from the state health department brought Nevada’s cumulative case total to 308,024. The death toll in the state remains at 5,332.

Nevada public health officials on Sunday reported 320 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought Nevada’s cumulative case total to 308,024. The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 5,332.

New cases were above the two-week moving average of 211 per day. Over the same period, Nevada has averaged three deaths per day.

Health officials in many rural counties do not work on weekends, affecting weekend reporting, the state’s COVID-19 response director has said.

Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate, a key metric that essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, continued its recent rise, reaching 5 percent. That’s an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous day, according to state data.

Meanwhile, Clark County’s two-week positivity remained unchanged at 4.8 percent, according to state data.

Clark County reported 271 new cases, bringing the local cumulative case total to 238,008. The death toll in the county remained unchanged at 4,178. County tallies are reflected in statewide totals.

