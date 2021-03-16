Nevada reports 346 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises by 14

Updated figures from public officials Tuesday brought statewide totals to 299,817 cases and 5,135 deaths since the pandemic began.

Otis Thrower, 76, right, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Skyler Ellsworth at the Adult Day Care Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada on Tuesday reported 346 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths, according to state data.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals to 299,817 cases and 5,135 deaths since the pandemic began.

All deaths recorded on Tuesday occurred in Clark County, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The new cases reported Tuesday were well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 221. New fatalities were also well above the moving two-week average of five deaths reported daily, state data showed.

Despite the recent above-average daily reports, all major disease metrics have been declining in the state since mid-January or earlier, health officials have said.

State and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are confirmed to be infected, decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 5.5 percent.

Meanwhile in Clark County, there were 294 new cases reported on Tuesday. Cumulative totals for the county rose to 231,710 cases and 4,021 deaths, according to the health district.

The county’s two-week positivty rate also dropped by 0.2 percentage points on Tuesday, reaching 5.8 percent, state data shows. The rate is 0.3 percentage points higher than the state’s average.

