Local Nevada

Nevada reports 373 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2020 - 11:30 am
 
Updated September 27, 2020 - 12:35 pm

Nevada health officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and three addition deaths Sunday, a day after the number of new cases hit its highest daily total in the past month.

The number of confirmed cases stood at 78,728 as of Sunday, with a death toll of 1,585, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services website.

Saturday showed the largest increase since late August at 602 confirmed cases. The state and county health districts redistribute data after daily reports in an attempt to better reflect when people started showing symptoms.

The state’s infection rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the number of people who have been tested remained at 11.44 percent. The infection rate is considered a better indicator of the pandemic than daily case or death totals.

There were 253 new cases and two additional fatalities in Clark County, according to state data. Totals for the county stood at 66,262 cases and 1,379 deaths.

Data from state and county health districts can vary due to different reporting cycles.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

