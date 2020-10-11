Nevada reports 380 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 85,799 and the death toll to 1,661, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

A medical worker tests a patient for COVID-19 during an event hosted by Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly in collaboration with local medical companies at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada health officials say there are 380 new coronavirus cases in the state and two additional deaths on Sunday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 85,799 and the death toll to 1,661, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

The infection rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the number of people who have been tested, was at 11.64 percent on Sunday. The rate, which is considered to be a better indicator of the outbreak than daily cases or death totals, has been slowly increasing since mid-September.

Sunday’s rate was even compared with Saturday when it reached 11.64 percent after health officials announced an additional 806 cases.

The state health department, which calculates the positivity rate based on the number of total tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 9.7 percent on Sunday, where the percentage has been since Wednesday. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

