Nevada reports 390 more COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Nevada reported an additional 390 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, along with an additional 13 deaths, according to state data.

In this Tuesday, May 26, 2020, file photo, Nevada National Guard soldier Pfc. Nikolas Herrera, left, inserts a swab into the mouth of Paulo Alvarado during a demonstration in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The updated numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services posted to the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website brought totals for the state to 71,102 cases and 1,388 fatalities.

This week was the first time since mid-June that the state’s infection rate — considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than new cases or deaths — held steady or declined over a three-day period. On Saturday, the rate continued Friday’s calculation of 11.61 percent.

The Review-Journal calculates the rate as confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, while the state uses a different formula, the number of positive tests divided by the number of tests administered. By the state’s calculation, the rate stood at 10.5 percent as of Saturday.

Updated numbers for Clark County from the Southern Nevada Health District were not immediately available Saturday morning.

