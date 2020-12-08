Nevada reports 40 new COVID-19 deaths, second-highest 1-day increase

Nevada on Tuesday recorded 40 coronavirus deaths —the second-highest one-day toll since the start of the pandemic, according to state data.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The fatalities reported by the Department of Health and Human Services on its coronavirus website were second only to the total on Thursday, when 48 fatalities were reported.

The latest update also added 2,694 new COVID-19 cases for the state.

The updated data brought totals in the state to 173,281 cases and 2,359 deaths.

The state positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the cumulative number of cases divided by people tested since the pandemic began, reached 16.77 percent on Tuesday, an increase of 0.18 percentage points from the previous day.

Both daily new cases figures and the positivity rate have been steadily increasing since mid-September.

Tracking the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through data

The two-week positivity rate calculated by the health department increased by 0.6 percentage points on Tuesday, reaching 21.8 percent. It’s the highest the rate has been since the state started reporting the statistic in mid-October.

There were 2,083 additional cases reported in Clark County on Tuesday, along with 31 new deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Totals in the county rose to 131,510 cases and 1,883 deaths. Both figures are included in the state reporting.

