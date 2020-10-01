Nevada reports 430 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

The Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 430 coronavirus cases, along with three additional deaths across the state.

Clark County fireman Eddie Galaz, left, and combat medic Nevada National Guard Sgt. Steve Sanson demonstrate a walk-up COVID-19 test in the parking garage of the Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Monday, June 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported 430 coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with three additional deaths across the state.

According to updated data posted to the state’s coronavirus website, totals in Nevada are now at 80,410 cases and 1,603 deaths.

Thursday’s report also showed that the number of people tested in the state has surpassed 700,000, reaching 700,415 people. The state’s infection rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the people tested, rose slightly to 11.48 percent on Thursday.

The infection rate is considered by experts to be a better indicator of outbreak than daily case or death totals.

The state, which bases its positivity rate on the number of tests conducted, calculated the cumulative rate at 9.8 percent, the same figure it’s been since Tuesday. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

The three additional deaths reported in the state all occurred in Clark County, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The number of cases in the county also increased by 323.

The updated figures brought totals in Clark County to 67,499 cases and 1,394 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

