Nevada reports 462 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Dan Heller as the Health & Wellness Pharmacy Practice Coordinator draws up a syringe of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a limited number are available by appointment in the pharmacy at SmithÕs along North Rampart Blvd. on Monday, March 22, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Saturday reported 462 new coronavirus cases — the highest single-day increase in new cases in more than two weeks, according to state data.

There were also 14 additional deaths reported. The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website brought totals to 304,916 cases and 5,274 deaths since the pandemic started.

Saturday marked the highest one-day increase in cases since March 12, when 858 new cases were reported, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Saturday’s new cases were well above the moving 14-day average of 196 daily recorded cases. Deaths were also well above the moving two-week average, which stood at three.

All major disease metrics have been declining since mid-January, although statistics have appeared to flatten out over the past week, state officials have said.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially measures the number of people tested who are found to be infected with the virus, remained unchanged at 4.2 percent for the sixth day in a row. The county’s positivity rate remained lower than the state’s average, at 4 percent.

The number of people hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 322, according to state data.

Clark County on Saturday reported 363 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 235,444 cases and 4,132 deaths.

