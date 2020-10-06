Nevada reports 479 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

Nevada reported 479 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, along with six additional deaths, according to state data.

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, takes a sample from Teasha James during COVID-19 testing at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The updated figures posted to Department of Health and Human Services’ website brought totals for the state to 82,916 cases and 1,629 deaths.

The infection rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the number of people who have been tested, reached 11.56 on Tuesday. The rate, which is considered to be a better indicator of the outbreak than daily case or death counts, has been slowly increasing since the middle of September.

The state health department, which calculates the positivity rate based on the number of total tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 9.8 percent on Tuesday. That figure has remained almost stagnant for about two weeks.

The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

Meanwhile, Clark County reported 347 additional cases, along with five new fatalities, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The updated figures brought totals in the state to 69,498 cases and 1,414 deaths.

